Pourakarmikas to march today at Republic Day parade

The 71st Republic Day parade at Manekshaw Parade Grounds on Sunday will feature a new troop. Thirty-one men and women who are on the front line of Bengaluru’s battle against garbage will participate in the march past.

The first-ever initiative involving pourakarmikas in the R-Day fete is being driven by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to spread the message of cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Addressing mediapersons on Friday, BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the pourakarmikas will carry placards to create awareness on a cleaner city. Twenty-seven women and four men will be part of the Swachh battalion.

These pourakarmikas have been picked from various zones and trained for two days to march perfectly. Appu, the platoon commander of Swachata Yodharu BBMP, told the opportunity has created a lot of excitement among the sanitation workers. “It’s a matter of pride for us to participate in the parade, that too in our uniforms. People will recognise us with our green coats amid the marching platoons,” he said.

The initiative is also a part of BBMP’s effort to improve its standing in Swachh Survekshan — city rankings based on cleanliness — under the under the mission.

The pourakarmikas will be part of a 34-unit 2,000-member contingent, including schoolkids, NCC cadets, scouts, CRPF and BSF personnel and the dog squad, participating in the fete. One armed force battalion from Goa will also take part like every year.

The parade and cultural programme on January 26 will be inaugurated by governor Vajubhai Vala.

To ensure the venue is sanitised, 75 police personnel have been keeping vigil at the ground for 15 days. They are also keeping an eye out for suspicious visitors at hotels, guest houses and other spots around the area.

The area will be under close watch through 85 CCTV cameras and hundreds of police personnel. “As many as 1,200 police personnel will be deployed on D-Day, who will be monitored by nine DCPs,” police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, adding 10 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) teams, one Rapid Action Team and one Garuda Force will be also be stationed.

For security reasons, all invitees and the public have been requested not to bring mobile phones, helmets, cameras, radio and umbrellas among other things.

The parade will have a total of 1,750 participants in 44 platoons, cultural programmes by 2,000 school children, apart from squads from the Bharath Scouts and Guides, NCC cadets and a team from the Kerala police. Also 20 Army Service Corps soldiers will perform stunts. Governor Vajubhai Vala will hoist the tricolour at 8.58 am at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground.

People are prohibited from carrying helmets, cameras, radios and umbrellas at the event.

PARKING FACILITY

Parking for pink pass invitees at main guard cross road, Safina Plaza; Kamaraja Road near Army Public School and near RSI Gate

Green card to come to Shivajinagar BMTC 1st floor parking lot and the parade ground through Gates 4 and 5 on Kamaraja Road.

Yellow pass vehicles park on west side of Maneskhaw ground and enter from gate 1

White passes enter from gate 2; parking on west side

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Vehicles from Infantry Road, Manipal Centre via Safina Plaza to take a left to reach Main Guard road, Ali’s Circle

Vehicles from Cubbon Road, Manipal Centre to BRV Junction to go via Cubbon Road, then take a left to reach Cauvery Arts & Crafts Junction on MG Road

NO PARKING ZONES

Cauvery Arts & Crafts Jn to Cubbon Road

Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand

Cubbon Road, from CTO Circle to KR Road