Poster of Telugu film ‘Mishan Impossible’ withdrawn after outrage from right wing

The makers of the upcoming Tollywood film Mishan Impossible released a poster recently showing three young boys dressed up as Hindu deities — Shiva, Krishna and Hanuman — brandishing pistols, with an intense look on their faces. Predictably, the poster drew flak from right wing groups groups. After several such handles on social media criticised the Mishan Impossible team for allegedly “hurting their sentiments” by depicting Hindu deities in such a way, the filmmakers have decided to pull out the poster with an unconditional apology.

In an effort to placate the outrage following the poster release, the filmmakers released a press statement that reads: “In relation to certain objections raised about a recent poster of Mishan Impossible released by us, we wish to state and clarify that we did not intend to hurt the feelings or sentiments of any section of the society. We regret any unintentional hurt that may have [been] caused and we have taken steps for recalling the poster immediately.”

Mishan Impossible is directed by Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame. The film is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment. Reports are that the film, which is touted to be a bounty-hunting comic caper, will have two actors playing the lead roles, with the three children on the poster playing crucial roles. The technical crew associated with this project include Mark K Robin to compose the tunes and Deepak Yeragara to work the camera. Incidentally, Mark K Robin was associated with director Swaroop RSJ’s debut directorial Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Details regarding the cast and crew of Mishan Impossible are expected to be revealed soon while the shooting is all set to commence from Monday, December 14.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya hit the marquee last year. Besides directing this Telugu comedy thriller, Swaroop RSJ had also penned the script. The film was produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner Swadharm Entertainment. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya starred Naveen Polishetty in the title role along with Shruti Sharma. Appaji Ambarisha Darbha, Krishneswara Rao and Suhas played supporting roles. The story of the film revolves around a detective who begins investigating the case of a dead body abandoned near a railway track, following which he finds himself in danger. The film received positive reviews and was a commercial success as well. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya collected Rs 20 crore at the box office.