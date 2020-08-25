INDIATOP NEWS

Positive rate of COVID-19 reduced due to increase in tests: Health Ministry

August 25, 2020
New Delhi 

Due to the increase in the number of tests in the country, the positive rate of the virus has reduced, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference he said, “The positive rate of Covid-19 has decreased due to the increase in the number of tests. In the last 24 hours, 60 thousand 975 new cases of the corona were reported in the country. 848 people died. 66 thousand 550 patients recovered.”
Divulging further Bhushan said that only less than 3 per cent of the total active cases are on oxygen support and active cases are decreasing day by day in the country.
“A total of 7,04,348 patients are undergoing treatment. The number of active cases is decreasing day by day in the country. Today only 15 per cent of cases come in hospitals while only 2.70 per cent of the total active cases are on oxygen support,” he said.
“69 per cent males and 31 per cent of females have dies due to COVID-19. 58 thousand 390 people died from Corona so far,” added Bhushan.
Meanwhile, he said that India and Russia are in communication as far as Sputnik-5 vaccine is concerned.
“As far as Sputnik-5 vaccine (COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia) is concerned, India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information have been shared,” he said.

