‘Positive’ patients in city can get homemade, online delivery food

Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been kept at isolation in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru have been given the option of getting food delivered to the hospital, including homemade meals and from Swiggy and Zomato.

Director is RGICD Dr Nagaraj, said that three of the four patients who tested positive and are under isolation at RGICD get home made meals delivered to the hospital every day. The three patients include the Dell techie, his wife and daughter.

“Some patients say they want homemade food. Some want to order from Zomato and Swiggy. We won’t let delivery persons come inside but they can drop it off at the gate,” he said.

He further stated that the patients will not be allowed to eat junk food and that they have been asked to eat “healthy meals rich in Vitamin E”.

Currently the hospital is providing free meals to one positive patient and four other suspected cases. They are given ragi mudde, rice, rasam or sambar, curd and one fruit rich in Vitamin E. Those who do not want ragi mudde can opt for chapatis, Dr Nagaraj said.

“They can’t eat unhealthy food. So far we have allowed it because the patients wanted to eat home made food. The others are eating food provided at the hospital. The meals we are providing are nutritious,” he said.

As on Thursday morning, Karnataka recorded 15 positive cases of COVID-19. The first person to be tested was a techie from Dell. His wife and child were subsequently tested positive. Two techies from MindTree and Google were also tested positive. Three cases were reported in Kalaburagi after the death of a 76-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia. He was tested positive after his death. His daughter and a doctor, who treated him, were also tested positive.

A co-passenger of the MindTree techie, in the British Airways flight was also tested positive in Bengaluru. A 63-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old man — all from Bengaluru, were also tested positive. On Thursday morning, one person from Kodagu was tested positive.