INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS

Portuguese President announces renewal of ‘state of emergency’

IBC Office November 21, 2020
0 109 Less than a minute

Lisbon

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced the renewal of the “state of emergency” in the country until December 8 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have just decreed the renewal of the state of emergency. The later measures are taken, the less effective they will be,”.

“Despite the slowdown in the growth of cases, the number of deaths, intensive care (patients), inpatients in general are increasing and may reach maximum values between the end of November and the beginning of December,” he explained.

The President also warned of a possible third wave of the pandemic, saying: “A third wave is likely to occur between January and February, that will be even worse than we had now.”

The renewal of the state of emergency for another 15 days was approved by the Portuguese Parliament on Friday, requiring compulsory confinement or active surveillance of people infected, as well as the total or partial closure of establishments, services, and companies.

As of Saturday, Portugal has reported a total of 249,498 coronavirus cases and 3,762 deaths.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

November 22, 2020
1

Akshay Kumar Can Ace Any Genre: Vaani Kapoor

November 22, 2020
1

Kiara Advani-Starrer Indoo Ki Jawani To Be Released In Cinema Halls

November 22, 2020
5

Singer Neha Bhasin on being sexually abused in childhood

November 22, 2020
10

NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh for possession of cannabis

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker