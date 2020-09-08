ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Pop-star Rihanna ‘healing quickly’

Pop star Rihanna is on the mend after she recently met with an accident on an electric scooter.

On Friday, the 32-year-old singer was photographed with bruises on her face when she was spotted in a car near a restaurant here.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” a representative for the singer said in a statement to People magazine.

“Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” they added.

On the work front, Rihanna has been teasing new music for a while now. Her last album ‘Anti’ was released in 2016.

 

