Poor government coordination hits health management in city

Lack of coordination between ministers appears to be hindering the state’s preparedness to deal with the outbreak and an unofficial gag order issued to health officials isn’t helping either.

Part of it stems from administrative issues. While the two main hospitals dealing with the outbreak — Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital — fall under the purview of the medical education department, the responsibility of surveillance is under the health and family welfare department. To add to the confusion, Jayanagar General Hospital, which began treating suspected cases on Thursday, is under the health department.

Since officials are barred from disseminating information, the public is dependent on ministers’ briefings to understand the extent of the situation. When health minister B Sriramulu (right) was away for his daughter’s wedding, medical education minister K Sudhakar addressed the media. Then, Sriramulu began holding press conferences.

However, over the last couple of days, several scheduled announcements have been postponed, while some were cancelled only to be reconvened. The confusion has escalated ever since Sudhakar got busy with politics following his ugly spat with former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on the floor of the assembly.

For example on Wednesday, when rumours surfaced that a 76-year-old man had died due to Covid-19, there was no immediate clarification from either minister, leading to panic. On Thursday too, when another positive case was added to the official list, no information was forthcoming.

Sudhakar eventually turned up to brief the media after much persuasion. “Only the ministers can talk about Covid-19,” they said. However, Sudhakar insisted he and Sriramulu are on the same page. “I got busy with legislature proceedings and the health minister was busy too. There’s no confusion,” he said.