Poonam Pandey gets married to boyfriend Sam Bombay

IBC Office September 12, 2020
Actor Poonam Pandey, who is an internet sensation and keeps sharing erotic videos on her Instagram, took to social media to announce her wedding with longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay. She tied the knot recently and shared a glimpse of her wedding. Poonam and Sam are seen together in their wedding outfits and captioned the picture as “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you”. Sam, on the other hand, shared two different pictures where he wrote, “Mr & Mrs Bombay” and “The beginning of forever”.

Poonam Pandey wore a dark blue lehenga with pink flowers weaved on it and completed the look with a pastel pin dupatta and bridal jewelry. On the other hand, her husband Sam complimented her in the same dark blue color sherwani.

In one of the pics from Mehendi, Poonam is seen flaunting her henna tattoo, she can be seen in a light green outfit. Sam can be seen holding her from behind as he holds a bottle of champagne in his hands.

In July, Poonam and Sam announced their engagement on social media. Sam Bombay took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Poonam. The caption of the post read, “We finally did it!” In the comments of the post, Poonam commented and wrote, “Best feeling”.

