Pooja Hegde to complete Radhe Shyam shoot

IBC Office December 8, 2020
Pooja Hegde is back in Hyderabad. She has completed a schedule of her Bollywood movie but is back in the city now. The actress is now concentrating on completing her Telugu commitments first. She is currently associated with two Tollywood movies.

She is playing the role of Prerna in the movie Radhe Shyam that has Prabhas in the lead role. It is a love story that was set up in the 1960s of Europe backdrop.

It has completed the majority part of the shooting and the makers are keen to complete it by the end of this month.

Pooja Hegde is also the heroine in Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor. The heroine has around a week’s work for Akhil’s movie. So Pooja Hegde wants to complete her Telugu movie shoots by the end of this month so that she can focus on Bollywood movies completely from next year.

