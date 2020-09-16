Pooja Hegde is back on sets after 6 months

Following a six-month suspension of shooting due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, the team of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming romantic entertainer Most Eligible Bachelor has reported to sets on Tuesday. “A week-long schedule of the film has begun on Tuesday.

The makers have shot a romantic scene leading to a montage number on Akhil and Pooja on the first day at Dr YSR National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management campus, Gachibowli.

The team feels happy and satisfied to get back to work following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State government,” says a source.

The film has Pooja playing the role of a female stand-up comedian and Akhil as an NRI, who returns to India in pursuit of his prospective bride.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced under GA 2 Pictures, Most Eligible Bachelor also features Aamani, Murali Sharma, Jaya Prakash and Pragathi in supporting roles. The film has music by Gopi Sundar.