Pooja Hegde comes on-board to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Nadiadwala Grandson welcomes Pooja Hegde on-board “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” opposite Salman Khan.

Superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are paired in the forthcoming drama ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson just dropped the confirmation on the fresh pairing.

The twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson said, “We are elated to welcome back @hegdepooja to the #NGEFamily, as she joins #SajidNadiadwala’s “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” starring @BeingSalmanKhan directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial”

Speculations were rife that Kriti Sanon might be the leading lady of the film, but Nadiadwala has zeroed on Pooja Hegde, who has worked with the production house for Hosuefull 4.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is a family drama with Farhad Samji calling the shots. The makers of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ have planned several workshops for the lead couple to help break the ice before their begin shooting for the first schedule in October.

Apart from Salman Khan starrer, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Most Eligible Bachelor and Jaan, all slated for 2020 release.

Salman Khan is also busy wrapping Radhe, which is helmed by Prabhu Deva. It is produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.