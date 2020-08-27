Police Arrest Sharpshooters From Mumbai: Fruit’ Irfan Murder

Hubli

Police have arrested three shooters from Mumbai, who had been on the run after killing rowdy sheeter Syed Irfan alias Fruit Irfan in the city recently.

According to media reports, the arrested men – from Chembur, Wadala and Ghatkopar – are being brought to Hubli. It is learnt that the shooters were lured by the payment offered to carry out the crime.

Irfan was shot dead near Al-Taj Hotel on Karwar Road after his son’s Walima (wedding reception) on August 6.

The police, who have been investigating the matter ever since, hunted down the suspects in the case in multiple phases. Five suspects were arrested in Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation limits; two more from Mysuru were held next.

According to a source, a team of Hubli-Dharwad police who is leading the investigation, stayed at a hotel belonging to the Metropolis Group of Hotels in Mumbai’s Santacruz.

Rajendra Mohansingh Rawat alias Raju Nepali from Borivli, who had been a mediator between the brain behind the crime and the perpetrators, is said to have informed the police of the whereabouts of the shooters.