ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

‘Pogaru’ Hindi dubbing rights sold for 7.2 crores

IBC Office November 26, 2020
0 11 Less than a minute

Film ‘Pogaru’, starring Dhurva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The big-budgeted action-thriller has already concluded its production phase and is currently in the midst of a crucial post-production cycle.

Shot as a bilingual (to be shot and released in Telugu simultaneously), ‘Pogaru’ has an extensive principal cast that includes Dhananjay, Ravi Shankar, Mayuri, Chikkanna, and international body-builder Kai Greene. With so much at stake, and so many things to offer, the film is being scheduled to be a festival release during either Christmas or Sankranthi.

Now, according to the latest developments, the film’s Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for a huge price of Rs. 7.2 Crores and thereby, elevating itself to a whole new level. This comes as great news to the entire team which has been striving hard for over a year to get the film on to the big screen. As many would already be aware, the film’s shoot, and thereby the release, were stalled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For Dhruva Sarja too, who has appeared as the lead hero in only three films before this, a concurrent Hindi release would matter a great deal.

The film’s been written & directed by Nanda Kishore (of ‘Adyaksha’ and ‘Ranna’ fame) and B.K. Gangadhar serves as its producer. Rapper/pop-singer Chandan Shetty turns music composer yet another time with Vijay Milton working as the cinematographer.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

November 26, 2020
13

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Hands-On Parents

November 26, 2020
11

Coolie No. 1 poster: Varun Dhawan in multiple avatars, Sara like never before

November 26, 2020
10

Second schedule of Tribble Riding shoot to start from November 30

November 26, 2020
11

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pavail Gulati to romance in Janhit Mein Jaari

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker