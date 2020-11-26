‘Pogaru’ Hindi dubbing rights sold for 7.2 crores

Film ‘Pogaru’, starring Dhurva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The big-budgeted action-thriller has already concluded its production phase and is currently in the midst of a crucial post-production cycle.

Shot as a bilingual (to be shot and released in Telugu simultaneously), ‘Pogaru’ has an extensive principal cast that includes Dhananjay, Ravi Shankar, Mayuri, Chikkanna, and international body-builder Kai Greene. With so much at stake, and so many things to offer, the film is being scheduled to be a festival release during either Christmas or Sankranthi.

Now, according to the latest developments, the film’s Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for a huge price of Rs. 7.2 Crores and thereby, elevating itself to a whole new level. This comes as great news to the entire team which has been striving hard for over a year to get the film on to the big screen. As many would already be aware, the film’s shoot, and thereby the release, were stalled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For Dhruva Sarja too, who has appeared as the lead hero in only three films before this, a concurrent Hindi release would matter a great deal.

The film’s been written & directed by Nanda Kishore (of ‘Adyaksha’ and ‘Ranna’ fame) and B.K. Gangadhar serves as its producer. Rapper/pop-singer Chandan Shetty turns music composer yet another time with Vijay Milton working as the cinematographer.