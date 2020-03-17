PNB Housing Finance Limited awarded ISO 27001:2013 standards

New Delhi

PNB Housing Finance Limited, one of the leading housing finance companies has been awarded for registration of ISO 27001:2013 standard.

The ISO certification is the international standard that provides the specification for an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The standard adopts a process-based approach for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, maintaining and improving the Information Security Management System.

ISO 27001:2013 takes a risk-based approach to information security, requiring organisations to identify threats to their organisation and select appropriate controls to tackle them.

PNB Housing enables frictionless business workflows while ensuring security & controls to prevent unsolicited transactions and perpetrators of fraud.

The company believes in integrated security strategy; common governance set for people, process & platform, a unified technology solution for the complete spectrum of business operation.

Information & alerts from all the controlling units including- perimeter security, endpoint security, network security, application security, web security, email security, physical infrastructure security & identity management converge to a central unified solution giving the cockpit view of all the security vectors. This prepares PNB Housing in effectively identifying, analysing & combating cyber-attacks.

“At PNB Housing, all operational activities are done in a secured manner. Safeguarding customer data is paramount for us and we take a risk-based approach to information security thereby proactively identifying any threats to the customers or organisation and take appropriate controls to arrest them in the early stages itself”, said Nitant Desai, Chief Centralised Operation and Technology Officer, PNB Housing.