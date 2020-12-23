PM, Shah pay tributes to Charan Singh

New Delhi

Amid the farmers’ protest going on for the last nearly a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to the welfare of farmers.

“Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary. He remained devoted to the development of villages and farmers throughout his life, for which he will always be remembered,” Modi tweeted.

Born in 1902 in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh was the Prime Minister of India between July 1979 and January 1980.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also playing a major role to end the farmers’ protest, also tweeted his tribute.

“Salute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He worked with full devotion and dedication for the farmers and rural area of the country throughout his life. His struggle and simplistic life will always guide us.”