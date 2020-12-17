PM Modi ‘worried’ about Wistron iPhone plant violence: CM BSY

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very “worried” about the recent vandalism and violence at Wistron iPhone manufacturing factory in Kolar.

While addressing the media, the CM said that action has been taken. Stating that this is a “very important foreign company”, CM BSy said that “this should not have happened”.

“The PM is very worried about the development,” he added, according to a report by NDTV.

BSY then stated that the state government will extend its support to the company to safely carry out its operations.

It can be recalled that violence broke out at the Taiwanese Wistron Corporation’s plant near Kolar, where iPhones and other IT products are manufactured, as a large number of workers went on a rampage over issues related to the payment of salaries.

Apple Inc also launched an investigation into the reasons that triggered violence at the plant.

“We have teams on the ground which have launched an investigation at Wistron’s facility at Narasapura near Bengaluru. As we are dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect, we are also dispatching additional team members and auditors to the facility,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement here.

The Central Government also stepped in, with the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) speaking with senior officers in the state government, advising them to complete the inquiry at the earliest.

Over 140 people have already been arrested, but reports on the actual numbers vary.