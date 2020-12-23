PM Modi to release PM-KISAN instalment on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary to over 9 crore farmers

New Delhi

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore in the accounts of over nine crore farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is celebrated as Sushashan Diwas.

He said the event will be held at every development block across the country and two crore farmers have already registered for it.

“On December 25, we celebrate Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary and we celebrate it as Sushashan Diwas (good governance day). After Modiji became PM, many steps have been taken to promote good governance, transparency and DBT is an important scheme. There was a time when a PM said we send Rs 100 from the Centre, only Rs 15 reaches villages. But we managed to send Rs 100 to them,” Tomar told the media on Kisan Diwas.

Tomar said that the programme will start at 12 pm on December 25 and six farmers from six states, who are beneficiaries, will interact with the Prime Minister.

He said PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an ambitious scheme of government and through this, an instalment of Rs 2000 gets transferred to the account of farmers thrice in a year and a farmer gets Rs 6000 in a year in his or her account.