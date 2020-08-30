PM Modi talks about Channapatna toys in Mann Ki Baat

Bengaluru

Noting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small in the sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday gave a clarion call to be “vocal for local toys”, stressing on the need for making the country a toy hub.

Addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.

The Prime Minister said that the toy industry is very diverse and some of the regions in India are being developing as toy clusters to make the nation a toy hub. Channapatna in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh’ Krishna, Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh are among the places in India which are being developed in the toy sector.

Seeking support of those trying to begin start-ups and new businesses, the Prime Minister said this is the time to be “vocal for local toys”. “Team up for toys. Let us make toys together… Let us begin the game for children.”

Channapatna toys are a particular type of toys made using wood, in a place named Channapatna in Karnataka.

This traditional craft is protected as a geographical indication (GI) under the World Trade Organization, administered by the Government of Karnataka.

PM Modi mention Brave Army dogs

A pair of army dogs, honoured with the army chief’s commendation card on Independence Day for their heroics, found a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, with the PM hailing them as “bravehearts” who performed their duties diligently to protect the country.

Army dogs have contributed to a raft of successful operations during the last one year — they helped recover 30 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), played a key role in tracking and locating five terrorists who were later eliminated and facilitated the recovery of soldiers stuck in avalanches, the officials said.

“Our armed forces and security forces have many such brave dogs, who not only live for the country but also sacrifice themselves for the country. Such canines have played a very important role in thwarting numerous bomb blasts and terrorist conspiracies,” the PM said his in his monthly radio address, referring to the outstanding contribution of dogs to military service alongside soldiers.

“Army dogs and their handlers perform dangerous tasks but they receive little attention. Many of them have been killed in the combat zone. The PM has thrust them into the limelight by highlighting their contribution in his address,” said a senior army officer, asking not to be named.

Next Google, Facebook & Twitter are coming from India: PM

In the quest for the next Google, Facebook and Twitter coming from India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about several homegrown apps which were recently awarded top prizes in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.

Awards have been given to around two dozen apps in different categories, he said, asking listeners to familiarise themselves with these apps and to connect with them.

The Prime Minister discussed about several of these apps, including Kutuki Kids Learning app, an interactive app for children; ku KOO ku, an app for a microblogging platform; Chingari app which is getting popular among the youth; Ask Sarkar app to get right information about any government scheme; and Step Set Go, a fitness app etc.

Noting that today’s small start-ups will transform into big companies tomorrow and become the mark of India in the world, he said that one should not forget that the big companies which exist in the world today, were also, once, start-ups.

The Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge selected the best apps from around 7000 entries across India. These were from different categories like gaming, entertainment, business, utilities, social media, fitness, etc.