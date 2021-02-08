PM Modi says India’s nationalism inspired by ideals of Netaji

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India’s nationalism is inspired by the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and stated that the country is the ‘mother of democracy’.

“India’s nationalism is neither narrow nor selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ quotation which was given by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” said the Prime Minister while replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said that people have forgotten the ideals of Netaji. “We have started cursing ourselves. I am sometimes surprised, the world gives us a term and we start following it – ‘largest democracy of the world’ – it feels good to hear this but we did not teach our youth that India is also the mother of democracy.”

The Prime Minister said that the Indian democracy is not a western institution but rather a human institution and India’s history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. “We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it’s essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India’s nationalism,” he added.

He also thanked several Members of Parliament at the beginning of his address for participating in the discussion in Rajya Sabha.

The government celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘Parakram Diwas’ on January 23.

Youth will become strong foundation for country’s future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised on the power of the country’s youth and said that they would become a strong foundation for the country’s future and commended the implementation of the new National Education Policy.

“The more emphasis we put on India’s youth power and the more opportunities we will give them, I understand that they will become a strong foundation for the bright future of our country,” PM Modi said while replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

“I am glad that a long discussion took place regarding the National Education Policy. It is commendable that it has been approved all over the country,” the PM added.

He further said that the country has to bridge the gap between village and city, and move towards a self-reliant India, and lauded Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the opportunities it provides.

“The MSME sector provides a lot of opportunities for employment. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus time, MSMEs was given attention,” he said.

“Problems in the North-east and Naxal-affected areas are slowly reducing, resulting in peace and happiness. Eastern India will play a big role in India’s bright future, I can see this very clearly,” PM Modi added .