INDIATOP NEWS

PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

IBC Office December 4, 2020
0 102 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country’s coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

“Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries,” he said in a tweet.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy’s attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, inflicting massive losses on the enemy.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 4, 2020
103

BSY urges pro-Kannada outfits to give up Dec 5 bandh call

December 4, 2020
102

Avoid meaningless celebrations, New Year not a festival for Indians: Min K Sudhakar

December 4, 2020
54

(no title)

December 4, 2020
120

Man sues Bengaluru Metro for mishap at station, wins Rs 40,000

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker