PM Modi holds review meeting on vaccination strategy

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with key officials on India’s vaccination strategy for Covid-19.

“Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

During the meeting, he reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.

In the last review meeting, the Prime Minister had taken stock of the Union Health Ministry mechanisms being planned for distribution and delivery for the vaccines; issues related to adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery were discussed in detail.

The PM had suggested that keeping in view the geographical span of the country, the vaccine delivery system could likely be developed on the lines of conducting elections.

PM to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, here for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing.

A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are located at Dr B D Marg in the national capital. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct these 76 flats. The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19, it added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present during the inauguration.

The statement said several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy efficient LED light fittings, occupancy based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant.