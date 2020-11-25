INDIATOP NEWS

PM Modi condoles Maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s demise

IBC Office November 25, 2020
New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of prominent Shia cleric and vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Kalbe Sadiq.

“The passing away of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, who was the Deputy Chairman of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, is very saddening. He made remarkable efforts for social harmony and brotherhood. My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Maulana Sadiq breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Lucknow. Doctors said the 83-year-old cleric was suffering from cancer.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the demise of Maulana Sadiq.

While praising the late cleric, Singh said that the Sadiq always stressed on strengthening brotherhood in the society.

“The passing away of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, a prominent Shia religious leader of India, is very sad. He was the Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and always stressed on strengthening the brotherhood in the society. He was a noble and ‘azeem’ personality. I express my condolences to his family and loved ones,” Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

