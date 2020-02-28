Pizza delivery boy shares actress’s phone number on adult group

Actress Gayathri Sai made her debut in Mani Ratnam’s directorial ‘Anjali’. The star just shared a shocking incident that happened with her because of an unprofessional pizza delivery boy. In a post on Twitter, the actress mentioned that a person arrived to deliver pizza at her home, and since he had her phone number for coordination for the address, he seems to have shared it on several Adult WhatsApp groups. Ever since, the actress has been receiving calls from unknown numbers and even suggestive messages on her WhatsApp messenger. She has also shared the screenshot of a WhatsApp message to show how he shared the number and has called out the pizza company for their negligence and refusal to even contact her. She also asked for help from the Tamil Nadu police by tagging their Twitter account.

Actress Gayatri Sai has filed a police complaint against the pizza delivery boy who shared her contact number with several adult WhatsApp groups. Gayatri also informed fans later that the ADGP of the Chennai Police had reportedly transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet. She has asked everyone to be safe and vigilant and appealed to online apps to not share their numbers with anyone.

Earlier in 2018, during the #MeToo movement, the actress had shared a screenshot of the Facebook status of a man who had harassed her and appealed for an action to be taken against him. The actress had also filed a police complaint against him. Let’s see how the Tamil Nadu police handle this case.