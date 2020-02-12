Pitbull & Blake Shelton Join Forces for Countrified Dance Song ‘Get Ready’

Pitbull and Blake Shelton have joined forces for “Get Ready,” which also marks their rendition of Ram Jam’s 1977 hit “Black Betty.”

For Pitbull, this collaboration makes a big statement. “This to me is like when Run-DMC and Aerosmith did ‘Walk This Way,’” he said in a behind-the-scenes video. Shelton also expressed how honored he was to be making music with the Cuban-American star.

“Get Ready” is a countrified pop-dance tune that perfectly fused both artist’s musical styles and cultures with a music video that taps the best of both worlds. It kicks off with Shelton and Pitbull sitting at a ranch in Nashville, Tennessee, inciting their own kind of rodeo complete with gorgeous cowgirls and a rickety and rowdy mechanical bull. The clip then transports viewers to the party life at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, showing models dancing by the pool at night.

The release of “Get Ready” comes off the heels of Pitbull’s Super Bowl 54 performance at the NFL’s Tailgate Tropicale concert.