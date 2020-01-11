Phil Brown sacked by Hyderabad FC after Chennaiyin defeat

Hyderabad

Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC and head coach Phil Brown have agreed to part ways, the club announced on Saturday.

Brown was appointed as the first head coach of the club at the start of the season.

This was coming but that said, it’s more abt the shambolic squad than him really.

“We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavors,” said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table with just one win, two draws and as many as nine defeats in 12 matches. (IANS)