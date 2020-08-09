‘Phantom’ team to release Vikrant Rona look tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Director Anup Bhandari on Sunday announced that each character from his upcoming film, Phantom, will be introduced through a look poster and the first one to be unveiled will be none other than Sudeep’s character. Sudeep’s character as Vikranth Rona in the film has already generated a lot of buzz. In the video, shared by the director, he can be seen saying, “Every character in the movie will be introduced through a character poster and the most anticipated one is Vikranth Rona.”

Following this, the team of Phantom is seen sharing their excitement about the look poster. Meanwhile, Sudeep too, has been sharing tidbits from the film as he began shooting for the same recently. The actor, shared a picture of Vikranth Rona’s costume recently on his social media page and also shared glimpses from the film after he began shooting.

Phantom, is one of the most awaited films of Sudeep and makers of the film have kept fans on their toes. The team of Phantom has taken all precautionary measures before the shooting and have made sure to have fewer people on the shooting set. In addition, a doctor, three nurses and an ambulance are being made compulsory during the shooting.