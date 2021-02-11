CITIESTOP NEWS

Petrol price per litre crosses Rs 90 mark in city

IBC Office February 11, 2021
0 73 Less than a minute

The rise in fuel prices is burning a hole in the pockets of motorists. The price of petrol in the city crossed the Rs 90 per litre mark on Wednesday, and seems headed toward Rs 100. Diesel is selling at Rs 82.42 per litre.

  1. Balaji Rao, president, Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said that the price of petrol (Rs 90.55 per litre) is at an all-time high in Bengaluru.

Motorists pointed out that they end up spending more money on fuel due to the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru and traffic jams.

“The increased fuel price is hard for common people. Moreover, one cannot get good mileage due to the traffic jams. I end up paying close to Rs 5,000 per month for fuel,” said Sanjay R., who uses a two-wheeler.

Another motorist, Prajwal S., said, “If the fuel price is hiked at this rate, it will soon cross Rs 100 per litre. The governments should reduce taxes to make fuel affordable.”

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

February 11, 2021
77

Bengaluru shivers, Feb 9 coldest night so far this year

February 11, 2021
74

Threat of second wave of COVID-19 still exists: Experts

February 11, 2021
112

The quota conundrum in Karnataka poses threat to Yediyurappa’s legacy

February 11, 2021
81

JDS not contesting bypolls as it wants its “marginal” votes to go to BJP: Siddaramaiah

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker