Peru preparing electoral infrastructure for voters living abroad

Lima

Peru is preparing the electoral infrastructure to ensure that the nearly 1 million Peruvian nationals living abroad participate in the upcoming general elections scheduled for April 11, 2021, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete said. The government is coordinating with electoral organizations to prepare for the election of the next president of Peru, who will succeed interim leader Francisco Sagasti on July 28, 2021, quoted Astete as saying on Saturday.

One of the priorities of the government is that the electoral process be carried out with all the guarantees established by law, the Minister added. According to the National Elections Jury, about 25.3 million people will be eligible to vote in the general elections.

Amid a political turmoil in Peru which was triggered by the impeachment of former President Martin Vizcarra earlier this month and followed by the resignation of his successor Manuel Merino, the country’s Congress had elected Sagasti as the new interim leader on November 16.

Sagasti’s appointment came a day after Merino, who was appointed following Vizcarra’s impeachment on November 9, resigned following widespread protests that broke out across the country after he assumed the post. After Vizcarra was removed from office for alleged bribery, thousands of people across the country staged some of the largest protests in decades. The week-long rallies descended into chaos on November 14, during which two people were killed and over 100 others injured.