People witness ‘Ring of fire’ in morning sky

Mangaluru: A special viewing of the annular solar eclipse was organised at Panambur Beach by Space India on Thursday, December 26. The eclipse was prominently witnessed in major parts of South India. For Mangaluru, the fact that such a sighting will not be occurring for another few decades made the eclipse a rare event that garnered the attention of several residents of the city.

As a result, Space India organized a mass public observation and eclipse festival called “Ring of Fire Fest – 2019” at Panambur Beach. Scientists, researchers, space enthusiasts, students from India and abroad were invited to the event.

Speaking to newskarnataka.com, Panambur Beach Development Director Yathish Baikampady said that hundreds of people enthusiastically took part in the viewing and were surprised to become witness to a rare phenomenon.

Viewings of the partial solar eclipse were first reported from the Arabian Peninsula before the phenomenon swept its way across the Indian Ocean and made itself seen in southern India, Bengal, Singapore, and Indonesia. However, Mangaluru was one of the first cities in India to come under the path of the solar eclipse. This made the city an important location in all of India, from where the eclipse could be studied and observed.

Besides this, Space India has also commissioned a science expedition comprising students called “Heliodyssey – 2019”. They will be traveling to places such as Cheruvathur, Mangaluru, and Oman for observing and analyzing the scientific phenomenon.

St. Aloysius College, Department of Physics too chips in

The Public, astronomy enthusiasts and students were encouraged and facilitated to view the event by the Association of Friends of Astronomy, Goa and the Department of Physics, St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru at the latter’s campus in the city

The solar eclipse started at 8.03 am and the annular eclipse occurred at 9.24 am. It was a memorable moment to all the viewers.

Dr. J. J. Rawal, President Indian Planetary Society and Former Director Research & Director Nehru Planetarium Mumbai were also present. The Rector, Principal, and a large number of teachers, students, small children, and the general public viewed the eclipse through various modes.