People elated as temples, beaches in district open for public

Udupi

Temples and beaches happen to be the major attractions of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Tourism happens to be one of the sources that bring considerable income to the government that is battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Activities which bring income to the tourism department have become partially operational in coastal districts. With this, people have begun to slowly engage in entertainment activities.

As chances of the people coming from elsewhere spreading the disease are more, the district administration has decided to see that people do not come together in large numbers, sources in the tourism department said. The department said that there is no problem if the visitors stay in the houses of relatives.

Malpe beach happens to be one such spot where tourists have been visiting in considerable numbers. The tourism department has been awaiting government permission to begin beach activities. During the weekends, a few shops are now being opened, the sources said.

Temples too attract a lot of tourists. Kollur Mookambika temple, Mangaladevi temple in Mangaluru, Dharmasthala Manjuntheshwara temple, Kadri temple and Kukke Subrhamanya temple are some of the leading temples in the twin districts.

Temples are open now and people are visiting them. Social distancing is maintained, said Mangaladevi temple trustee Ramanath Hegde. Sri Krishna Math in Udupi has not yet been opened for the public.