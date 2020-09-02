Pending cases to be sorted in Mega E Lok Adalat on Sep 19: Justice Subrahmanya

Udupi

“Clients should sort out their pending court cases staying wherever they are through Mega E Lok Adalat on September 19,” said Udupi district legal services authority president and district and sessions judge Subrahmanya J N.

He was speaking after presiding over a meeting held in the district court auditorium on Tuesday.`

“Cases that can be sorted out by compromise, including cheque dishonour, employment, labour disputes, electric and water charges, family disputes except divorce, pension cases and civil cases can be sorted out by compromise,” he said.

“Insurance company lawyers and officials should cooperate for compromise of claims,” he further added.

Senior civil judge, district legal service authority member secretary Kaveri, senior civil judge Vivekananda S Pandith, Lavanya and Bhavani were present.