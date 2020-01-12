Pejawar seer was my social guide: CM BSY

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa observed that Pejawar seer Sri Visweshwara Tirtha Swami, who passed away recently, was his social guide.

Speaking at a condolence meeting organised by various social organisations at the Basavanagudi grounds on Saturday, January 10 evening, Yediyurappa reminisced over the seer who passed away on December 30 and stated that the seer’s contribution to his political development was invaluable.

“He guided me often. He was the force behind my success,” the Chief Minister said.

He also observed that the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had been one of the biggest dreams of the Pejawar seer. “He worked hard for social harmony by resolving caste differences,” Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, and others were present. Thousands of devotees of the seer participated in the event.