ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Pawan Kalyan to star in ‘Pink’ remake

IBC News Bureau January 22, 2020
0 36 Less than a minute

The Telugu remake of the Bollywood multiplex hit “Pink”, starring Pawan Kalyan, went on floors here on Monday, after stills from the sets got leaked and went viral.

Pictures from the shooting spot are being circulated on social media.

The yet-untitled project will be directed by Venu Sriram, and it also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas.

The marks Pawan Kalyan’s return to acting after a hiatus of two years. He was last seen in the Telugu film “Agnyaathavaasi”, which bombed at the box-office.

The film is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of “Pink”, titled “Nerkonda Paarvai”, released last year. The film starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film went on to strike gold at the box-office with a worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

“Pink”, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 22, 2020
12

The Nail Art School By Dipika Parihar In Collaboration With Zorains Studio Enters Bengaluru Market With Its 1st Nail Academy

January 22, 2020
21

HDK has shows his gross incompetence: Prahlad Joshi

January 22, 2020
14

State government is dead: Siddaramaiah

January 22, 2020
20

BSY aims to help State’s rural economy: Impresses global investors

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker