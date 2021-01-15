Pawan Kalyan makes a superb comeback with Vakeel Saab

The wait is finally over for all the Pawan Kalyan fans!!! Our dear power star is back with a bang and his powerful teaser of ‘Vakeel Saab’ movie made all of us go jaw dropped. On the whole, it is Pawan Kalyan’s one man show and a complete entertainer. On the occasion of Sankranti festival, this teaser gave a gleam to the social media with its rocking views!!!

Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner’s official Twitter page has the power-packed teaser which made all the netizens to go aww

It all starts off with Pawan Kalyan’s entry as advocate… He wears his black coat and is all set for fighting for a case. His powerful “Objection Your Honour…” took it to the next level. The power-packed action sequences and top-notch dialogues made this teaser a worth watch.

One powerful dialogue, “Court Lo Vadinchadam Telusu…Coat Teesi Kottadam Telusu” has proved that Pawan is never been away from the big screens. It is just a small gap but the comeback is next level game.

Being the ‘Pink’ remake, this movie is still in shooting stage… Pawan resumed his acting career with this movie post lockdown and thus, people are having a lot of expectations on it. Speaking about ‘Vakeel Saab’, this flick is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Pink’. Being a court drama, Pawan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will fight his best to protect the 3 women.

The recently released motion poster shows off the images of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar hanging on the wall. Then Pawan Kalyan’s look is unveiled holding the baseball bat in one hand and ‘Criminal Law’ book in the other hand with an intense look. The BGM with ‘Satyameve Jayete’ words made this motion poster a worth watch. ‘Vaakel Saab’ movie is directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. It has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Naresh in other important roles. Pawan will be seen as an ‘Advocate’ in this flick raising his voice against the attacks being made on women in the society.