Paul Pogba’s return for Manchester United delayed

Leeds

Manchester united manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday confirmed that Paul Pogba’s return to the side has been delayed due to illness.

“He has been struck down ill. He has been off two days, which is not beneficial. It has probably set him back quite a bit,” Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Pogba has been out of action since September. He had sustained an ankle injury and since then, has failed to step on the field.

Manchester United drew their last match against Everton in the ongoing Premier League and the manager Solskjaer said that it is imperative to have Pogba back into the side.

“It’s games like the Everton one, for example, when you are lacking that one creative pass or idea. He has the quality not many midfielders in the world have, so it would be great to get him back,” Solskjaer said.

Manchester United is currently placed at the sixth position in the Premier League standings with 25 points from 17 matches.

The side will next take on Watford in the tournament on Sunday, December 22.