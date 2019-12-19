Pat Cummins bought for Rs 15.50 crore by KKR, becomes most expensive foreign buy

Kolkata

Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday shattered the record for the most expensive foreign buy ever in the IPL players’ auction here as Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for him.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were engaged in an intense bidding war for the Australian before KKR outbid the two franchises. Cummins has taken 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches so far with an economy of just over 6.

Cummins broke the record held by Ben Stokes, who was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 14.5 crore in the 2017 auction.

Cummins’ compatriot, swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore after. Another big buy was South African Chris Morris, who was sold for Rs 10 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Earlier, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan made big money in the early part of the auctions, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore.

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch went for Rs 4.4 crore to Royal Cjallengers Bangalore.

Australia’s big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The seasoned Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore, but the Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold.

A total of 338 players are going under the hammer at the auction.