Passengers protest at KSR against mandatory quarantine rule

Chaos prevailed at KSR Bengaluru City railway station on Thursday after passengers from New Delhi protested against authorities for insisting institutional quarantine for 14 days.

This was the first passenger train that arrived at the KSR Bengaluru City railway station in around two months after railways resumed limited train services on Tuesday.

The New Delhi- Bengaluru one way Superfast Express Special (Train no. 02492) left Delhi at 9.15pm on Tuesday was scheduled to arrive here at 6.40am on Thursday but it reached at 7.18am. Around 1,000 passengers from places like Anantapur, Guntakal, Secunderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal and Jhansi were onboard the train.

Hundreds of passengers of the Delhi-Bengaluru staged a protest by holding up inside the waiting room for more than five hours at the railway station when authorities insisted that they have to stay in institutional quarantine for 14 days

The passengers, who were already withiout food and water on the train during journey, slammed the government for not having informed them in advance about institutional quarantine. Many people were also pleading with the authorities to let them go home as they did not have money to pay for hotels. However, authorities maintained that social welfare department has also provided free facilities to them.

Brajesh Mishra, a passenger who reached from Bhopal said: “My daughter-in-law is pregnant and is admitted in the hospital. We would not have come here if it was an institutional quarantine and they didn’t tell us in advance. Now, we need to stay for another 14 days in hotel and pay for food and accommodation. There was no proper food or drinking water in the train and we are completely exhausted. They should not make us suffer more.”

South Western Railway officials maintained that they had informed the traveling passengers to adhere to the health protocol before booking the ticket. SWR also released the screenshots of SMSes and website alerts given to the passengers about the state government protocol to be followed after arriving at the station.

SWR along with health department screened all passengers at the station after the arrival of the train. BMTC buses were parked outside to move them to different destinations, hotels or institutional quarantine facilities. “We have reserved 90 hotels in and around the railway stations for those against institutional quarantine and those who want to stay in the hotel will have to bear the cost” said a BBMP officer at the station.

He said all those travelling to Karnataka from any other state and found asymptomatic on arrival shall be quarantined compulsorily in institutions (schools, hostels, hotels (paid basis)/marriage halls for a period of 14 days in urban as well as in rural areas.