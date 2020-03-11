BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Pass benefit of global oil price crash to people: Rahul to PMO

IBC News Bureau March 11, 2020
0 32 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister’s Office to pass on the benefits of the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices to general public.

He also took a dig at the Prime Minister saying he may have “missed noticing” the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices, as he was “busy destabilising” an elected Congress government.

“Hey PMO India, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress government, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices.

“Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing the petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy,” Gandhi tweeted.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 11, 2020
37

20% drop in bookings in KSRTC

March 11, 2020
58

Man jailed for assaulting traffic cops

March 11, 2020
40

OYO employee cheats building owner, booked

March 11, 2020
36

SC cancels promotion of BBMP junior engineers

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker