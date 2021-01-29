Parents should mandatorily get their children immunized with polio vaccine: Dr.K.Sudhakar

Polio vaccination drive will be held on January 31. All parents should mandatorily immunize their children, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar appealed to all parents.

Speaking to media here in Vidhana Soudha on Friday, Minister said that Polio Vaccination drive was supposed to be held on January 17th. Due to Covid-19 vaccination drive, polio vaccination drive was postponed. 64,07,930 children in the age group of 0-5 will be given polio vaccination on January 31st, he said.

Polio vaccination drive will be flagged off by Chief Minister at his home office. Even if the children have been vaccinated earlier, they have to be vaccinated again. There is no side effect from this. There is no case of polio found since last 10-11 years and India is declared polio-free. Since polio is still found in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan we have to administer vaccine to mandatorily, said Dr.K.Sudhakar.

We have 85,05,060 doses of polio vaccine and 1,10,179 vaccinators available in the state. 6,645 supervisor teams, 904 mobile teams have been formed. 32,908 booths have been identified across the state, explained the Minister.

2,90,533 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine in the state and there is no casualties due to any side effects. People should not believe in misinformation. Even in cases where side effects have been found, they have recovered. If we don’t utilise a panacea like this it will be a huge loss to us, he said.

Government has taken all precautionary measures to reopen schools. Health and Education departments are working together to ensure this, he added.