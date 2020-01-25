Pant is not a natural keeper, needs to work really hard: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi

India head coach Ravi Shastri has said Rishabh Pant needs to manage his game properly when it comes to shot-making and wicketkeeping skills.

Ravi Shastri said Rishabh Pant is not a natural wicketkeeper and he needs to work hard on this part of his game.

Rishabh Pant has been warming the benches in the recent past. Despite getting selected for the limited-overs series in New Zealand as ‘wicketkeeper’, he has not been able to break into the playing XI as KL Rahul has been doing the gloveman duties.

With KL Rahul being consistent with the bat, Virat Kohli and the team management have assigned him the wicketkeeper role in a bid to add flexibility to the playing XI. Pant had struggled to convert starts into big knocks in the home season last year and was ordinary behind the wickets as well.

While stressing the team management is not looking to change his game but help him understand it better, Ravi Shastri said Rishabh Pant needs to manage his game properly if he is to make full use of his potential.

“He has a reputation of being a devastating player, big hitter. That is what he has to get used to. Every time he comes to bat, the crowd expects sixes off everything. This is where he has to manage his game properly,” Ravi Shastri told the Sportstar.

“He has to work really hard on his wicketkeeping. He is not a natural ‘keeper but he’s got all that talent which go to waste if he doesn’t work on his keeping. I think he has realised that and if you see him now, he is working extremely hard on his ‘keeping as well.”

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri also shed light on his work in the coaching set up, saying he focusses on reminding players about basic things that they need to repeat day in and day out.

“Not at all. That is one of the coaches’ main job. To be a parrot. You might repeat the same thing day in day out. But that’s my job, reminder. It should be ingrained in you. Muscle memory.

“You know telling them the things you have to do, keep letting them know how good they are so that they don’t drop guard. I say ‘you guys are setting standards. You will set standards for the next generation which will be very hard to beat,” Ravi Shastri said.