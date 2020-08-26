INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS

Pandemic worsening social inequalities: Pope

IBC Office August 26, 2020
0 47 Less than a minute

VATICAN CITY:

Pope Francis says that the pandemic has both “exposed and aggravated’’ social inequalities.

Francis said during his weekly audience Wednesday that disparities show up in the workplace, schools and government programs to address the economic impact of the pandemic.

He underlined that not everyone can work from home; school has been “abruptly interrupted” for some children, but continues for others; and while “some powerful nations can issue money to deal with the crisis,’’ that would mean ‘’mortgaging the future for others.’’

The pope said, “these symptoms of inequality reveal a social illness; it is a virus that comes from a sick economy. It is the fruit of unequal economic growth that disregards fundamental human values.”

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 26, 2020
42

With 8580 new cases Karnataka crosses 3 lakh landmark

August 26, 2020
46

Colleges in Karnataka to reopen from October, online classes from Sept 1

August 26, 2020
49

Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19

August 26, 2020
48

You have the power, Now Give Relief, SC tells Centre on loan moratorium

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker