Pakistan reports third coronavirus death

Sindh

Pakistan on Friday reported its third death from coronavirus as a 77-year-old coronavirus patient died in Sindh, confirmed Sindh health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The patient also had co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension. He was a cancer survivor, Dawn reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 451. The first two fatalities from the infection were reported in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to form a joint parliamentary committee of treasury and opposition members to seek opposition’s support in the fight against novel coronavirus.

“Regarding the coronavirus situation and its control, the formation of a joint parliamentary committee of the government and the opposition was also agreed during the meeting,” said a statement released by the Prime Minister Office.

US announces 1 million dollar aid for Pakistan to combat coronavirus outbreak

The US on Thursday (local time) announced an initial aid of USD 1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating coronavirus outbreak.

“The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response,” Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary said in a tweet.

“And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov’s epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now,” Wells said in another tweet.

According to Dawn, 453 cases of coronavirus have been reported from across Pakistan.