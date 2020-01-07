Pakistan Bar Council opposes move to extend Army Chief Bajwa’s tenure

Islamabad

Hours after Pakistan nationwide meeting standing committee on defence accepted an modification invoice in search of to validate the three-12 months extension to Army chief Normal Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday expressed concern over the style during which extension within the tenure of providers chiefs is being given via Parliament with out addressing the essential points relating to the need and desirability of the extension.

An announcement issued by PBC vice-chairman Amjad Ali Shah famous that giving extensions to incumbents in any establishment “creates the perception of indispensability and weakens institutions.”

“Personality-specific legislative and policy measures go against the spirit of representative democracy. Transitions are important for institution building and creating viable institutions,” the assertion learn, as cited by Daybreak.

“Our history is replete with examples of the damage done by extending terms of powerful office-holders. In the third term of a democratic cycle, the mistakes of the past should not be repeated,” it added.

The assertion comes after the nationwide meeting standing committee on defence accepted the Army Act Modification Invoice on Monday.

Final month, Pakistan’s apex courtroom, in an in depth verdict, had issued path to the federal government to take away all ambiguities and body a legislation to pave the best way for giving extension to Army chief.

Following which the cupboard had determined to introduce the Modification Invoice within the parliament after constructing a consensus with the opposition on the matter.

In its assertion, the PBC stated that it believes the doctrine of necessity used to justify and legitimise extraordinary measures should not have any place in a democratic dispensation. It known as on all democratic organisations within the nation to endorse its stance within the larger nationwide curiosity.