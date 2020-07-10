Oviya comments on husband and masturbation

Actress Helen Nelson popularly known as Oviya is well known face for the Tamil and Telugu people as she was one of the contestant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. She made her breakthrough as an actress in Sarkunam’ rural romantic comedy Kalavani, which was released in 2010. Her popular movies are Marina, MoodarKoodam and MadhaYaanaiKoottam. The Bigg Boss girl has also enjoyed box office success through her roles in Sundar C Kalakalappu and the horror comedy YaamirukkaBayamey. Recently Oviya interacted her fans on Twitter and answered the questions, which were asked by them.

One fan asked Oviya, “Instead of spoiling a woman’ life, masturbation is good for you! Am I correct Mam?” to which she replied, “True !”

When a netizen asked Oviya, “Do you have any concepts about your husband? she said “I don’t want husband”. Another fan of Bigg Boss girl asked, “Do you have any ideas about entering into the politics? Oviya replied “If it’s needed.”

Another netizen asked Oviya “Long time no tweets Oviya. Will u raise your voice on the social issues going forward? to which the actress replied that No, unless she gets some power to screw the real culprits she doesn’t do drama in real life.