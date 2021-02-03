Over 30 MLAs refuse to attend Yediyurappa’s diplomacy dinner

Bengaluru

Karnataka’s Chief Minister who has a constant internal turmoil on his hand, tried yet again to reach out to BJP legislators to address their grouses. On Tuesday evening, a dinner meeting was hosted by BS Yediyurappa aimed at gratifying the MLAs, over thirty in number, who have had several complaints against the CM.

But the dinner meeting, hosted at the CM’s official residence on Race Course Road Krishna, was skipped by several of the miffed MLAs. The list also included former Law Minister KC Madhuswamy, MP Renukacharya, SA Ramadas, Sunil Kumar, Arvind Bellad and others. Yediyurappa’s harshest critic, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was also absent at the meeting. Coincidentally, the meeting was held on the same day that Yatnal openly protested in the well of the Assembly against the CM of his own party.

Those who were in attendance asked for specific projects to be granted to their constituencies, more funds to be released and most of all, increased access to the CMO, informed source. While Yediyurappa heard the demands patiently, he has not committed to all of them but promised to look into it, the source said.

Some leaders also brought up the issue of increased interference of Yediyurappa’s family members in administration and sought to have their interaction with the CM and not have to route it through others. This is a complaint that, according to BJP sources, has featured several times and was also shared with BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh.

Of BJP’s 118 legislators, just over 80 were in attendance, a sign that the intention of the meeting was not fully served, said a source. While a few of the legislators skipped the meet due to prior commitments or because they were travelling, others chose to send a clear message through their absence. Several of the MLAs, like Madhuswamy have been alleging that they were insulted by the Cabinet expansion, either at not being given a berth or because they were not allowed a portfolio of their choice. Several others continue to accuse Yediyurappa of allowing too much freedom and giving undue attention to the legislators who joined BJP either from Congress or the JD(S) in 2019.

Meanwhile, Yatnal’s tirade against the CM has continued with his claiming that after Ugadi, the state will have a new CM. While the CM has continued a stoic silence on the matter, a source in CMO confirmed that Yediyurappa is worried about a series of meetings being held by a group of 10-15 MLAs, most of whom skipped the dinner meeting as well.