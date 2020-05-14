Over 130 residents protest against prolonged hotel quarantine

Over 130 residents from containment zone Hongasandra, who have been quarantined at a hotel in Garvebhavipalya, protested on Wednesday, demanding that they be allowed to return home since they have completed their mandatory isolation period.

The group includes residents who fully recovered from Covid-19 but could not return home as locals in Hongasandra objected to their presence over coronavirus fears. They were moved to the hotel then. Many in the group were primary contacts, while some others were quarantined as a precaution.

All 130 have tested negative after multiple rounds of tests. They are tired of being holed up in the hotel despite completing quarantine requirements, and want to see their families. Some also wish to travel to their native state.

The protesters on Wednesday included Hongasandra’s first patient, a 54-year-old migrant worker from Bihar.

“These people are daily-wage labourers. They badly want to go back home, but other residents in Hongasandra don’t want to have them in their midst,” said a district health officer.

BBMP zonal commissioner Anbukumar V said people in quarantine in the city were getting restless. “They are bored of staying in hotels and want to meet their families. It is humanly impossible to sit in one room beyond a point of time,” he said.

The health officer said arrangements were being made to send migrant workers to their home states. “We have written to the police department to book tickets,” the officer added.

A batch of Hongasandra residents was discharged from the hospital on May 8 after beating the virus. “One patient was still in his hospital gown, which spooked locals in the area. The locals demanded that they be moved to another area, which was not possible. Finally, those who had recovered from Covid-19 were taken to the hotel,” a police officer said.

Padarayanpura, another containment zone, also saw remonstrations on Wednesday as residents complained about not being able to lead their normal lives because of Covid-19 fears. They said BBMP should test them all.

“We have told them that random testing will be done and they should not panic,” said a senior health inspector from Padarayanapura.