Oscar Isaac to play Solid Snake in ‘Metal Gear Solid’

Actor Oscar Isaac has been roped in to play Solid Snake in Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ action movie Metal Gear Solid.

The film, which is currently in development at Sony Pictures, is based on the video game franchise created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami. The film has a script written by Derek Connolly.

Since the release of the first Metal Gear game by MSX home computers in 1987, the game has had a huge fan following of its own.

Metal Gear Solid is the third game in the series and follows Solid Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit.