Oscar 2020: Complete list of winners of the 92nd Academy Awards
Best Picture
‘Parasite‘
Leading Actress
Renee Zellweger for ‘Judy’
Leading Actor
Joaquin Phoenix for ‘Joker’
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho for ‘Parasite’
Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story’
Best Original Song
Elton John for ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, ‘Rocketman’
Original Score
Hildur Gudnadottir for ‘Joker’
Best Original Screenplay
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for ‘Parasite’
Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi for ‘Jojo Rabbit’
Best International Feature Film Award
‘Parasite’
Animated Feature Film
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera for ‘Toy Story 4’
Animated Short Film
Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver ‘Hair Love’
Live Action Short Film
Marshall Curry for ‘The Neighbors’ Window’
Achievements in Production Design
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran for ‘Little Women’
Documentary Feature
Stven Bogna, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert for ‘American Factory’
Documentary Short
Carol Dysinger for ‘Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone’
Sound Editing
Don Sylvester for ‘Ford v Ferrari’
Sound Mixing
‘1917’
Achievements in Cinematography
Roger Deakins for ‘1917’
Achievements in Film Editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for ‘Ford v Ferrari’
Achievements in Visual Effects
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy for ‘1917’Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker for ‘Bombshell’