Operation Lotus again; Two JD(S) MLAs join BJP: Sources

Mandya

There is a suspicion that Operation Lotus is still not stopped in Karnataka. Rumours are rife in the political circle of the state that two JD(S) MLAs are about to join BJP.

Two JD(S) MLAs of Mandya district have reportedly decided to join BJP keeping in mind their future in politics. BJP has already opened its account in the district by winning the recently held K R Pet assembly by-election.

It is said that the two MLAs have decided to join BJP after the landslide victory of BJP in the recently held assembly by-elections of the state. But whether they have been given an offer by BJP is not yet clear.

Both the MLAs had left Congress and joined JD(S) during the 2018 assembly elections and won their respective seats. As they are not happy with the senior leaders of JD(S), they have decided to join BJP.

The two MLAs about whom the rumours are making round are Ravindra Srikantaiah of Srirangapatna constituency and Suresh Gowda, who represents Nagamangala constituency. It is also learnt that BJP does not have solid base in Mandya and Mysuru districts. However, it has opened the account by winning the K R Pet assembly seat in the last by-elections. So, it is said that the BJP has given the go ahead to take both the MLAs to their party in order to strengthen the party base in the district of Mandya.