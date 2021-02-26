‘Oorigobba Raaja’: Fun peppy number released from Yuvarathnaa

One of the most keenly awaited films of 2021 is the Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa. Team Hombale Films has come up with quite nice surprises for fans through releasing promotional videos, lyrical video songs. But, now it’s the team to make Appu fans dance for a fun number which got released on Thursday on Hombale films YouTube Channel. Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa have danced to this fun-filled peppy song #Oorigobba Raaja penned by Santhosh Ananddram, choreographed by Jaani Master. In fact, the song is sung by the actor himself, and Ramya Behara has sung the female part. The tune is so catchy that many can be seen doing a similar move to the track and uploading on social media.

The team had previously released a sneak-peak of Oorigobba Raaja/Oorigokka Raaja on Wednesday on which got immense reaction on social media platforms.

The team has so far revealed a teaser, a dialogue teaser and two songs so far in the run up to the release. The two songs, the massy Power Of Youth and the romantic ballad Neenaade Naa, have both been received well by fans and there was lot of anticipation for the third track.

This film will see him teaming up with his Raajakumara team for the second time and the film is slated to hit the screens on April 1 this year. Given that there was no release of Puneeth in 2020, there has been double the amount of anticipation and expectations from fans.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited film is scheduled to release on April 1st. Yuvarathnaa is a massy entertainer that has a huge star cast that includes Sayyeshaa, Dhananjaya, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Tarak Ponnappa, Vishaal Hegde, Arun Gowda and many others.